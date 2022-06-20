Beacon Financial Group Has $4.24 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

