Beacon Financial Group Invests $370,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $446.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $380.30 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

