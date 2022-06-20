Beacon Financial Group Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

