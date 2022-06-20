Bremer Bank National Association Buys New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 89,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $73.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

