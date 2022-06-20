Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 21,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 69,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

