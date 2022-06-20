Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 1,088 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.