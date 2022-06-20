Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,095 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,244,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 699,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.23 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

