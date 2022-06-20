Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,769 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

