Bremer Bank National Association Sells 66 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $668.74.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $419.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $560.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

