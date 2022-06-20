Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

