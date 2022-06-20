Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

