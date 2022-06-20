Byrne Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $270.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.73 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

