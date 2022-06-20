Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 369 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Danaher by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $238.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.47. The company has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

