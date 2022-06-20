Centric Wealth Management Purchases 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,157.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,330.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,614.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,700 shares of company stock valued at $25,637,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

