Centric Wealth Management Sells 773 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day moving average of $133.55. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

