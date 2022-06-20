Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

