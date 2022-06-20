ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans Dividend of $0.70

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by an average of 18.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $13.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

