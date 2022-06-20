Diversified Trust Co Acquires 2,767 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

