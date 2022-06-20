Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

