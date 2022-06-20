Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,051 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,981,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $89.58 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

