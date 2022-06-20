Diversified Trust Co Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

