Diversified Trust Co Has $1.80 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

NYSE:IBM opened at $135.02 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

