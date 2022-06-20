Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after acquiring an additional 593,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

