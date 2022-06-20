Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,351 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $90.25 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

