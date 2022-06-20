Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Piper Sandler cut Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

