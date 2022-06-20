Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

Shares of HD stock opened at $270.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.73 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

