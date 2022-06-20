DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 5,182 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $28,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Target by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

