DNB Asset Management AS Has $43.81 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $43,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.22 and its 200-day moving average is $250.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.