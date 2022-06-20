DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 7,199 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 80,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $192.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.54.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.