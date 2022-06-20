Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.