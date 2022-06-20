Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 600 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $157.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.36.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

