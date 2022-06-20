Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock valued at $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

