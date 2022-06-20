Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 47.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 442,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.79 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

