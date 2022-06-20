Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

