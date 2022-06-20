Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.