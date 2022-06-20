Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $551,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

