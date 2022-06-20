Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

