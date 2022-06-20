Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,649 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 320,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

