First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys 126 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $331.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

