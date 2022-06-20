First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $62.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

