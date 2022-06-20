First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Boeing by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $136.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $180.67. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.30.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

