First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.41.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $192.08 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.