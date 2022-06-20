First Hawaiian Bank Has $7.04 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $291.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $9,981,243.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

