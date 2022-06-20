First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,141 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.07.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.77.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

