First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.57 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $138.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $146.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.