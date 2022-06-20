First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $647,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 363,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,827,000 after buying an additional 54,684 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

