First National Bank Sioux Falls Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.97 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.