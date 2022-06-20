Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,466 shares of company stock worth $9,343,413. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average of $242.11.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.