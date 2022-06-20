Fragasso Group Inc. Has $291,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Corteva’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Vertical Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

