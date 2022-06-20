Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,945,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $190.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

